DeFonzo, Linda Allendorf
Linda Allendorf DeFonzo, 71, beloved wife of Paul E. DeFonzo of East Haven passed away December 19, 2019 in Middlesex Hospital. Loving mother of Tamara DeFonzo of Durham and Paul C. (Gina) DeFonzo of Northford. Cherished grandmother of Cassandra, Bruno "Boo", Callie, Paulie, Sophia, Alivia and Nicholas. Linda was born in New Haven on March 2, 1948 a daughter of the late Walter and Virginia "Ginny" Norwood Allendorf. She also leaves a sister, Dawn Corley of Grants Pass, OR and brothers, Eric Allendorf of West Haven and Walter "Wally" Allendorf of Litchfield. She was predeceased by brothers, Edward and Raymond Miller.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:00. Interment will be private. There will be NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at . Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven. Sign Linda's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 26, 2019