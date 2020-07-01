1/
Linda Ann Amerling
1943 - 2020
AMERLING, LINDA ANN
Linda Ann Amerling died peacefully on June 29th, 2020 in Aventura, Florida, at the age of 77. Linda is survived by her brother Richard (Mary) of Guilford, her aunt, Dorothy Brill of Hamden, as well as many loving cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, David Amerling and Esther Jacobs Amerling of New Haven. She was born May 8th, 1943 in New Haven She graduated from Hillhouse High School and attended Boston University. After moving to Aventura, Linda had a successful career in retail women's fashion and then designer infant products. Linda was a natural salesperson. After retirement, she was the primary caregiver for her mother for which we are all grateful.
Burial was private. Linda loved all animals. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to any animal welfare organization.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 1, 2020.
