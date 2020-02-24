New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Bamford Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Bamford Cole Obituary
Cole, Linda Bamford
Linda D. Bamford Cole, 72, of Killingworth, formerly of West Haven, passed away with her family by her side on February 23, 2020. For 48 years she was the best friend and loving wife of the late William E. Cole. She is survived by her children William P. Cole (RET SGT WHPD) and his wife Jennifer and Kelly Cole Merola and her husband Edward and her adored grandsons Hunter and Logan Cole and Greyson and Colton Merola. She was predeceased by her parents William B. and Agnes Bamford and her brother William Cole. For many years, Linda was employed by TJMaxx, Clinton as a shift manager.
Visitation will take place on WEDNESDAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. There are no other services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smilow Cancer Center or to Vitas of Waterbury. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -