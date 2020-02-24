|
|
Cole, Linda Bamford
Linda D. Bamford Cole, 72, of Killingworth, formerly of West Haven, passed away with her family by her side on February 23, 2020. For 48 years she was the best friend and loving wife of the late William E. Cole. She is survived by her children William P. Cole (RET SGT WHPD) and his wife Jennifer and Kelly Cole Merola and her husband Edward and her adored grandsons Hunter and Logan Cole and Greyson and Colton Merola. She was predeceased by her parents William B. and Agnes Bamford and her brother William Cole. For many years, Linda was employed by TJMaxx, Clinton as a shift manager.
Visitation will take place on WEDNESDAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. There are no other services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smilow Cancer Center or to Vitas of Waterbury. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020