Bruneau, Linda
Linda Bruneau, of West Haven, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a valiant struggle with lung cancer. Linda was born to the late Carmen and Julia Salem on March 16, 1946, in New Haven. Linda attended West Haven High School. She worked for 27 years for the City of West Haven and ended her career there as an administrative assistant in Public Works. Upon her retirement, she owned and operated 744 West Restaurant in West Haven for several years.
Linda is survived by her two sons, Robert (Maureen) Bruneau of West Haven and Michael (Betsy) Bruneau of Guilford; four grandchildren Brian (Kristen), Kevin (Daniela), Lia and Natalie Bruneau and three great-grandsons, R.J., Patrick and J.P. She is also survived by her siblings Clement (Sandy) Diana of West Haven, Daniel Diana of Henderson, Nevada, Carmen (Teddy) Diana of Waterbury, Ann (Skip) Falcone of West Haven, Judith Demeola of Roseville, CA, Anthony (Sara) Salem of Meriden, and Tina Salem (Daniel) Lombardo of West Haven and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her longtime companion Louis DePalma. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Nicholas Diana.
Linda was an avid country music fan with a special affinity for Toby Keith. She enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun and Atlantic City. Christmas Eve was her favorite holiday and she looked forward to it all year long. This past Christmas Eve was particularly special, as her whole family was able to gather together to celebrate with her. Linda was a beautiful woman. Her lipstick and eyelash curler were never far away.
Due to current health restrictions, a private service will take place. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to the West Haven Animal Shelter, 7 Collis St., West Haven, CT. 06516. To leave an online message for Linda's family, please visit our website:
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020