Chipkin, Linda
Linda Chipkin left the material world very peacefully on March 5th, at the age of 81. Although her mind was ravaged by an unforgiving disease, her courageous spirit persisted until her last breath.
Without question she was reunited with her prince, Kenneth, who was waiting patiently with open arms and a cool whiskey sour.
Linda's life was defined by service to others and devotion to family. She was a true pioneer in the education profession, one of the first speech pathologists to graduate from SCSU. She passionately worked in the Branford public school system for over 30 years, helping countless numbers of children with their speech and language, and ultimately, their confidence. In appreciation for her years of service she was honored by the Branford school system with the dedication of the then Indian Neck Elementary School to the new Linda B. Chipkin Learning Center. She was flabbergasted and humbled to say the least.
It would be a gross understatement to say Gramma Linda was all about friends and family. She almost seemed to be reenergised during the holidays and at the many family gatherings she loved hosting. Linda beamed when talking about her children and she glowed whenever her grandchildren were mentioned. She and Ken had many devoted friends as well. They loved hosting their annual 4th of July party and many other memorable soirées. Her friends can take comfort in the many beautiful memories that were made during these gatherings.
Linda's bold personality, flamboyant attire and zest for life will be sorely missed by her seven adoring grandchildren, two loyal daughters-in-law (Megan and Gwen) and two doting sons, Bruce and Evan. She was predeceased by her soulmate Kenneth, who no doubt is elated to be with her again. Together they built an empire in Branford and the town will never be the same without them.
A special thanks for the wonderful care and acts of kindness at Artis Senior Living Facility. Linda and family appreciated your incredible compassion and touching humanity.
Services will be for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers Linda would have appreciated donations to The at https://act.alz.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2020