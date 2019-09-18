|
|
Dernago, Linda
Linda Marie Smith Dernago of Branford, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Christopher Dernago. Linda was born in Milford July 9, 1956, daughter of Erika Smith Shuda of East Haven and the late Samuel A. Smith, Jr. Along with her husband she was the owner of C & L Cleaning Services. She was a true friend to everyone she came in contact with and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anybody who needed one. Linda had a heart of gold and was always very interested in what was going on in your life. Besides her husband and mother, Linda is survived by her sons, Jason Holloway of East Haven and Christopher Dernago, Jr. of Branford; her special friend Annette (Eric) Colacino of East Haven, who was like a daughter to her; her siblings, Sandy (Denny) Grove of PA, David (Felice) Shuda of Wallingford, Donna (Mark) Pepin of East Haven, Eric Shuda of East Haven, Robert (Martha) Shuda of Milford; her in-laws, William and Lucille Dernago of Branford; brother-in-law Michael (Kim) Dernago; several nieces and nephews; and her furry friends, her dogs Rocky and Diesel and cat Booboo. She was predeceased by her Aunt Bobbie.
Visiting hours will be Friday September 20, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a service to follow at 11:00, in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 19, 2019