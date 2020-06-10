Mietlicki, Linda E.

Linda E. Mietlicki, 72, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Linda was born on March 21, 1948, in Scranton, PA. Linda lost her courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease and Covid-19 Virus. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence "Jerry" and Marie "Mim" (Scott) Schick, sister Janet Borgia, and brother Richard Schick. She is survived by her Husband of 48 years John, daughter Jennifer and her husband Jeff Burr Jr., and her granddaughter Jillian, the love of her life. Linda held several positions here in Clinton, working in the Morgan H.S. kitchen, Driving a school bus and working at the Estuary kitchen. She also had a craft business Apple Pie & Co. making dolls and stuff animals. Linda had a great love for music playing several instruments and especially her harp. She was a member of several music groups. Linda loved the arts, making costumes for town plays, her favorite was the lion costume for the Wizard of OZ. Linda was very fond of the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department, and Ladies Auxiliary serving as their Vice President. Please send any donations to the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral arrangements will be private. Swan Funeral Home, Clinton is handling arrangements.



