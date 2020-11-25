De Laurentis, Linda J.
Linda J. De Laurentis, age 80, of Branford passed away on November 24, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with leukemia. Born in New Haven on March 5, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Papa De Laurentis. She graduated magna cum laude from Smith College in 1962, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. Linda then spent two years in France as a Fulbright Research Scholar at the University of Grenoble and as a Fulbright Teaching Fellow at the University of Caen. Upon completion of graduate studies in French at Yale University, she began a career in higher education which spanned over 40 years and included both teaching and academic administration at area institutions.
While at the University of Bridgeport, she taught French and Italian in the Department of Foreign Languages and was appointed to serve as undergraduate academic dean in three different colleges on that campus. At Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, she served as Director of Continuing Education (non-credit programs). After 20 years of employment at Yale University, she retired in 2011 as Director of the Yale Office of Fellowship Programs. She was a past President of the National Association of Academic Affairs Administrators (ACAFAD), Northeast region, and a former Trustee of Park City Hospital in Bridgeport. Active in the National Association of Fellowship Advisors (NAFA) since its founding, she graciously served as a mentor to colleagues at other institutions and was highly regarded for her vast knowledge of national merit scholarships and her efforts to make the application process itself a valuable part of the student's educational experience. Upon her retirement, Linda began working with Literacy Volunteers of Greater New Haven and served as a tutor in the English as a Second Language program. She was a member of Women Recreating Retirement, a shoreline group of retired and semi-retired professional women supporting social and volunteer activities, as well as other efforts to assist the local community. More recently, she was invited to serve as an evaluator on one of the National Screening Committees for the U.S. Student Fulbright Program. An avid reader and skilled writer, Linda had an incredible zest for life and will be deeply missed for her intelligence, wit, and commitment to family. She is survived by many devoted cousins, in particular: Judith Baccei of Hilton Head, SC; Dennis Dammling of Tucson, AZ; Joseph De Laurentis of Madison, CT; Lois Dudley of Guilford, CT; Alfred Gagliardi of Greenville, SC; Maryann Giordano of Pompano Beach, FL; Nancy Johnson of Branford, CT; Mary Louise Papa of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; P. William Ryan of Branford, CT; Dr. John L. Ryan of Philadelphia, PA; and Janet Winston of Wayne, NJ.
At Linda's request, there are no calling hours and interment will be private.
Friends and family will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Church on Hillhouse Ave., New Haven at a later date. Linda's arrangements are in care of the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Memorial contributions in her memory may be sent to the James Blackstone Library, 758 Main Street, Branford, CT 06405, or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Connecticut Chapter, 372 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897.