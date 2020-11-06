Jaser, LindaLinda Jaser, age 64, of West Haven and formerly of Milford, entered peaceful rest on Nov. 3, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 1, 1956 in Milford and was the daughter of Patricia Jaser and the late Edward Jaser. Linda was a graduate of Milford High School class of 1974 and went on to graduate from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse and an Integration Engineer at the Hospital of Saint Raphael. Most recently she was working for UConn Medical Center as an Integration Analyst. Linda loved to celebrate life, especially if it included sand, waves, family and friends. She also loved to travel, quilt and cook, but she will be most remembered for her generosity and thoughtfulness to others.A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the CT Humane Society. To share a memory and to view the full obituary, please go to