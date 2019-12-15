New Haven Register Obituaries
BRAUN, LINDA L.
Linda L. Olivieri Braun, 72, of North Branford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Evergreen Woods, North Branford. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to George Braun. Linda was born in New Haven on October 14, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Leo and Louise Casini Olivieri. She was the owner of the former Ceramic Studio of Northford and was an underwriter for Blue Cross/Blue Shield until her retirement. Linda was loved by many and always greeted everybody with a warm smile. Mother of James Braun, David (Janine) Braun and Elizabeth (Noel) Hoskins. Loving Mimi of Molly, Mary Kate and George Braun, Nathan, Mallory and Jacob Hoskins, Luke and Luci Braun. Sister of Jean Hine and the late Nicholas Olivieri. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 pm. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 16, 2019
