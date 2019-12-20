|
|
Ceruzzi, Linda M.
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 Linda M. (Scalandunas) Ceruzzi longtime resident of Guilford passed away peacefully at CT Hospice, Branford. Beloved wife of Dr. Frank J. Ceruzzi. Linda was born in Milford, CT on July 23, 1944, daughter of the late George P. and Evelyn Scalandunas. Sister-in-law of Gloria Horton of Florida, Mary (John) Maratea of Guilford and Roberta (Mark) Velez of Madison. Linda is also survived by a nephew, John Maratea and two nieces, Jessica Maratea and Robin Kaliner.
Before retirement Linda had worked as an Executive Assistant at various companies but said her main job was to be the best wife and companion to her husband of 50 years.
In her free time she enjoyed spending many hours at home with her dog Hogan and cat Webster. Linda always had a smile for everyone and it always lit up the room. She also loved plants and her husband (best friend) more than anything else. Her wit and sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Friends are invited to calling hours on Monday Dec. 23 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. followed with a prayer service at 11 a.m. at Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. Burial will follow in Alder Brook Cemetery, Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to any animal welfare society. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 21, 2019