Montagna, Linda
Linda Hoxie Montagna 68, of Port Orange, FL formerly of West Haven known simply as "Queenie" to many, passed away peacefully in her home October 26, 2020. Beloved mother Destiny (Gentry) McGaha of Virginia and Yvonne (Jose) Crespo of East Haven. Grandmother of Troy, Brianna, Elias (May), KJ, Jaydon, Kyara, Kymaura, Joshua and Kylan. Great-grandmother of Kaydence. Sister of Laureen (Craig) Alling and Lauralee (Joseph) Gaglio all of West Haven and the late Philip B. Hoxie III. Mother-in-law of Kwad Brathwaite, significant other Jeff DeLaat, best friend Al Tacinelli and several nieces and nephews. Linda was born in Lynn, MA on September 15, 1952 daughter of the late Philip B. and Lorraine L. Couillard Hoxie Jr. Originally from West Haven, Linda moved to Florida to enjoy the beach life. She had a gypsy soul and was known as a social butterfly. Anyone that knew her knows Heaven is having a party with Queenie as the host, cooking and baking pies. Known to the grand kids as "Memere" her traditions will live on through them, whom she adored dearly. She lived simply, loved hard and gave her last to anyone in need. Linda will be truly missed by all that knew her.
Due to Covid-19 services for immediate family will be held privately. Extended family and friends are welcome to join in the funeral procession leaving at 11:45 a.m. to Oak Grove Cemetery from Our Lady of Victory Church St. John Vianney Campus, 300 Captain Thomas Blvd., West Haven TUESDAY morning to attend a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.