Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
2819 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT
Linda Northrop Obituary
Northrop, Linda
Linda Northrop 79 of Hamden passed away on March 2, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was born August 15, 1940 in Brooklyn to Dominic and Amelia (Palumbo) Cesare. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Taylor Northrop and children, Michael Ader (Jennie) of Hamden, Lori Rewis (Joseph) of Melbourne, FL, Jodi Ader-Lopez (Willy) of Hamden along with six grandchildren who she adored, Joseph Ader, Kaitlyn Rewis (Michael Barrozo), Kory Rewis, Wilfredo Lopez (Layla), Alfredo Lopez and Amelia Lopez and one great-grandson, Leo Lopez. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter and a brother, Anthony Cesare.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden CT 06518. Burial will be private. Cremation services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford CT 06405 in memory of Linda Northrop.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 5, 2020
