|
|
Pepe, Linda
Linda M. Radziunas Pepe of East Haven died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Gary L. Pepe. Linda was born January 20, 1954 in New haven, daughter of the late Anthony Radziunas and Virginia Sullivan Radziunas Godfrey. She was a kind and compassionate registered nurse at Branford Hills Health Care Center for 38 years and ended her nursing career at Whitney Manor. She was the loving mother of Lisa Marie Pepe (Joe Sullivan) of East Haven, and devoted sister of John A. Radziunas of New Haven, Kathleen (Ron) Gambardella of Hamden, William Radziunas of Northford, Joyce, (Mike) Bowden of East Haven, Sherry Radziunas and David Radziunas both of Hamden. She is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and nine grandnieces and nephews, and her mother-in-law, Clara Petela Pepe of Branford. She was predeceased by brothers, Anthony and Joseph Radziunas.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 11:00 in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish, 255 Foxon Road, East Haven. Please go directly to church. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 18, 2020