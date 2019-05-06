Mulcahy, Linda Rakich

Linda Rakich Mulcahy, 69, of Northford, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford, after a long-term illness. She was the beloved wife of Robert "Moe" Mulcahy. Linda was born in New Haven on September 16, 1949 and was the daughter of Ralph Rakich, Sr. and the late Doris Rubano Rakich. She obtained a bachelor's degree and had worked as an Assistant Business Manager for Yale University. She liked cats and enjoyed riding their Harley-Davidson with her husband. Sister of Joyce Therieault and the late Ralph Rakich, Jr. and Ronald Rakich.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Timothy Meehan officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Avenue, 1st Flr., Hartford, CT 06112. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 7, 2019