Linda Ruth Memmott, of West Haven, passed away on May 1, 2019. She was born in New Haven on June 24, 1948 to the late Ruth S. and Charles J. Memmott, Jr. She leaves her son, Raymond C. Memmott (Jodi), and two granddaughters, Arlyn and Rachael Memmott. She is also survived by a brother, Richard C. Memmott, Sr. (Wendy), and several nieces and nephews. Linda had worked for the Alumni Records Office of Yale University for many years until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of the First & Wesley United Methodist Church in West Haven, where she served in many capacities, and also belonged to Golden Rod #34, Order of the Eastern Star.

Friends are invited to visit with Linda's family at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven on Monday evening, May 6, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at the First & Wesley United Methodist Church, West Haven on Tuesday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be sent to The First & Wesley United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 89 Center St., West Haven, CT 06516. For more information or to share condolences, visit www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019