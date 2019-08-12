|
Santore, Linda
Linda Sue Santore, 72, of North Branford, beloved wife of Phillip Santore Jr. passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home with her loved ones around her. Loving mother of Denise (Joseph) Candelora of North Branford and Darleen Santore of Scottsdale, AZ. Grandmother of Nicholas and Derek Candelora. Sister of Patricia Prota, Dominick (Melanie) Naclerio, Emo Naclerio and the late Tillie Massaro. Linda was born in New Haven on April 27, 1947 daughter of the late Pasquale and Nora Roncari Lucibello. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends. Those who knew Linda knew what a fighter she was and fought all the way until the end. Linda was loved by many and left a legacy of being positive in all situations, loved God with all her heart, being kind to everyone, and paid it forward always. From a family line of barbers she not only cut hair she touched the lives of everyone who sat in her chair, everyone left better than they came.
Relatives and friends are invited to A Memorial Mass on THURSDAY morning at St. Ambrose Parish in St. Augustine Church at 11:00. Interment will be private. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Immediately following Mass A Celebration of Life Event will be at the Westbrook Elks Lodge at 142 Seaside Ave., Westbrook, CT 06498 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. all are welcome to come and celebrate her life. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Sign Linda's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019