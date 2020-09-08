Saracco, Linda
Linda DiPaola Saracco of New Haven died peacefully at home on September 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Raymond Saracco. Mrs. Saracco was born in Amorosi, Province of Benevento, Italy on November 5, 1933 to the late Pasquale and Maria Ferrucci DiPaola. She immigrated to the United States in 1963 settling in Glasgow, NY. She did piece work in the local shops and factories, commonly known as "sweat shops" until moving to New Haven in 1964. She worked hard and became a citizen of the United States in 1965. In that same year she met and married her beloved husband Raymond, and they raised their family. When her children were older, she began work again at the Henry Richards Co. and later at US Surgical until she retired. She was helpful to her daughter Amalia at her day care center, enjoyed traveling and making many pilgrimages to Lourdes and Padre Pio to mention but a few. She believed in the American dream and was helpful in sponsoring other relatives to immigrate to the United States. Mrs. Saracco was a woman of deep faith who said the rosary daily and prayed for everyone. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Michael Church. Her faith carried her through life. It helped her to raise and care for her beautiful family and teach them that believing in the will of God, all things are possible. She truly loved being with family and always loved a good party. She is the mother of Amalia (Frank) Landolfi, Anna Maria (Christian) Festa, Paul (Wendy) Saracco and Raymond (Lisa) Saracco, NHFD. Loving sister of Rosa Velardi, Gabriella Esposito, Pietro, John and Frank DiPaola and the late Anna Tagliafiero. She cherished her grandchildren Alessandra (Justin) Menecuzzo, Frank Landolfi, Maria, Meghan and Sofia Saracco, Elizabeth Landolfi, Gabriella and Matteo Festa, Isabella and Ava Saracco and Giuseppe Festa and her great-grandson Charles Menecuzzo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church.
