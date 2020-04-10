|
|
Blakeslee, Linda Susan
Linda Susan Halpin Blakeslee, 68, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Midstate Medical Center, Meriden with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of James Blakeslee. Linda was born in New Haven on February 11, 1952 and was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Holt Halpin. She had worked as a Lincensed Practical Nurse at St. Raphael Hospital for many years. Mother of Kristin Michanczyk and James J. Blakeslee (fiancé Franzua Takashi-Rivera). Grandmother of Devin and Alyvia Michanczyk and Scarlett Blakeslee. Sister of Cynthia (Andrew) Aldo.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway, North Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020