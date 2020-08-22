Coppola, Linda Tiano
Linda Tiano Coppola, 68, of Orange, entered into rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020, under the loving care of her family. She is the devoted wife of 45 years to Salvatore Coppola. Linda was born in Derby on November 10, 1951, daughter of the late John "Al" and Barbara (Mongillo) Tiano. Linda had a lengthy career in education in her home town of Derby. The first 30 years of her career were at the teaching level, with 10 years at Bradley School, then 20 years at Irving School. She was named Teacher of the Year in 1994 after being nominated by her colleague Peggy Duggan. In 2004, she became principal at Bradley School, serving for 6 years before retiring from the public school system in 2010. Linda then accepted the position of principal at St. Mary-St. Michael School in Derby, a position she held for seven years. Linda took great pride in her career and some of her favorite moments were running into former students. Linda was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Mary's Church. She volunteered countless hours at the church, especially serving as Treasurer of the Summer Festival for 30 years. In 2018, Linda received the Spirit of Saint Mary-Saint Michael School Award, for making a major difference in the lives of her students. She was a caring and giving person which drove her to volunteer for many civic organizations in Derby, including the Derby Neck Library, Literacy Volunteers, and Delta Kappa Gamma. Linda was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, and UConn Huskies. Perhaps her greatest love was the Derby Red Raiders football team and one of her fondest memories was of Thanksgiving Day in 1966, when Derby defeated Shelton at Lafayette Field in Shelton. After the game, Derby students knocked down the Shelton goalpost and carried it back to Derby. Linda is survived by her two loving sons, John and Adam, two cherished
grandchildren, Anthony and Angela Coppola, whom she described as her "angels," her beloved sister Barbara Jean Garofalo, and several nieces and nephews. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. Due to the covid-19 restrictions a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday in St. Mary Church. The public is invited to attend the burial service on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby. Masks and social distancing will be in required to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of the Apostle Parish, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby. Online condolences may be left at www.adzimafh.com