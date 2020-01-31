|
|
Wilczynski, Linda
Linda Yale Wilczynski of Branford died peacefully on January 28, 2020 in the Guilford House after a long illness. She was the loving and devoted wife of 63 years of Edward Anthony Wilczynski, Sr. They met at the candy counter at WT Grant 64 years ago. She was born in New Haven on July 15, 1940. Linda worked as an operator at SNET, then as a nurse's aide and later as a waitress at several New Haven area restaurants. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crocheting, playing the slot machines at the casino, camping with her family and horseback riding. In spite of illness most of her life, Linda was a loving wife and mother who put her family before herself. She was a loving mother to Joseph Charles and Edward Anthony Wilczynski, Jr. and the late Karen DelGiudice. Sister of the late Mary Ann Ficocello. She adored her grandchildren Christina Madonna, Brian and Ryan Boden, Nicole (Nick) Johnson, Michelle Cawley, Louis DelGiudice, Alyssa, Hailey and Sydney Wilczynski and her great-grandchildren Amber and Melody Johnson, Mia Madonna and Ryan Cawley. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Kristin Wilczynski.
Visiting hours will be Monday February 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Linda's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 1, 2020