Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Lisa M. Sette


1962 - 2019
Lisa M. Sette Obituary
Sette, Lisa M.
Lisa M. Marks Sette, 57, of West Haven, beloved wife of Joseph F. Sette passed away on July 27, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home. Loving mother of Corporal Joseph C. (Brittany) Sette USMC of Beaufort, SC and Amanda Rose Sette and her husband Connor Monroe of Slickersville, NJ. Cherished grandmother of Joseph C. Sette Jr. Sister of Sherry (David) Rowland of Guilford and Janice "Jan" (John) Vasil of Prospect. Lisa was born in Harrisburg, PA on February 15, 1962, daughter of the late Charles "Chip" and Betty Killinger Marks. At the time of her death Lisa was the owner of In Home Hair Care for Women.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd. West Haven on WEDNESDAY morning at 11:30. Friends may call on WEDNESDAY morning from 9:00 until time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517. Sign Lisa's guest book online at www.portofuneralhomes.net.
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from July 29 to July 30, 2019
