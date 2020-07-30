Green , Lissette
Lissette Maria Green, 41 of New Haven, CT transitioned from this life on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT; she was born August 4, 1978 to both the late Patricia Lee Green and John Henry Daniels. She is survived by 4 nephews: William Young, Issac Oliver Jr. and Jamarr Tally all of New Haven and Stevon Turner of Springfield, OH; a special God daughter, Jade McIntyre; niece Elise Oliver of New Haven. She was predeceased by sister Tammy Green. A celebration of life will be held Sat., Aug. 1, 2020 at 12 p.m. McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 11 a.m. until time service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Green family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net