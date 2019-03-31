New Haven Register Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Lloyd Cannon
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
United Churches of Durham
228 Main St
Durham, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
United Churches of Durham
228 Main St
Durham, CT
Lloyd "Bud" Cannon Jr.


Lloyd "Bud" Cannon Jr. Obituary
Cannon Jr., Lloyd "Bud"
Lloyd "Bud" Wainwright Cannon Jr., 77, of Durham, loving husband of Lori (Poupart) Cannon, passed away March 26, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his first wife, Anne (Norris) Cannon and granddaughter Emily Lyn. He was born in New Haven on November 4, 1941, a son of the late Lloyd Wainwright and Dorothy (Blakeslee) Cannon. Bud joined the Marine Corp straight out of high school and worked at Avco Lycoming in Stratford, multiple Pratt & Whitney locations, Turbine Components in Branford and Sermatech International, Biddeford, Maine. He went into nursing as a second career and worked as a LPN at Masonicare, Wallingford and Laurel Woods in East Haven before retiring. Bud enjoyed golfing, traveling, cruising and especially time with family. In addition to his wife, Lori, he is survived by his sons, John Cannon (Marisa), of Houston, TX, James Cannon (Lisa) of Rockfall, and William Cannon (Veronica) of Bolton; his daughters, Angela Remillard (Dennis) of Meriden and Patricia Roy (Joseph) of Durham; his sisters, Carol Iaquessa, Esther McPhee, Betty Ann Torino, and Ruth Ann Nettleton; his grandchildren, Ashley, Jeremy, Abigail, Alexander, Benjamin, Blake, Ben, Rachel, Logan, Cecelia, Olivia, David, Dustin, and Zachary; mother-in-law Shirley Davis; father-in-law Richard Poupart Sr; sister-in-law Shirley Veillette; brother-in-law Randy Poupart; and many nieces and nephews.
His family will receive relatives and friends at the United Churches of Durham, 228 Main St, Durham, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. with funeral services to follow in the church at 9 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either United Churches of Durham or the Marines Toys for Tots. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019
