Dillon, Lois Ann
Lois Ann Dillon of Guilford and Leete's Island died April 27, 2020. She was the wife of Attorney John T. Dillon, the boy next door at Leete's Island, her childhood sweetheart and her husband for 56 years. She was born May 31, 1941, the daughter of former Democratic State Chairman and Third District Congressman John A. McGuire and Dorothy Martin McGuire of Wallingford. She graduated from Holy Trinity School, the Prospect Hill School (Hopkins) and Albertus Magnus College. She also received her Fifth Year Teaching Certificate from Albertus. She was a teacher in the Guilford school system for thirty-six years, including the last thirty-two teaching eighth grade English at the Elisabeth C. Adams Middle School. She was the mother of John T. Dillon, III (Miela Gruber) of Vernon, Mary Beth Peatfield (Bruce) of East Lyme, Bevin Dillon of New York City and Lauren Knight (Ryan) of Guilford. She was the grandmother of Raven Gruber, Lyra Gruber-Cooley, Liam Gruber-Cooley, Joseph Cooley, Cambryn Chiavaroli, Kristina Stearns (Dondrup), Jessica Stearns, Jacquelyn Stearns, Kyle Peatfield (Lindsey), Reilly Corsaut and Colton Knight and the great grandmother of Gabrielle Carrico, Sonam Wangmo, Riley Peatfield and Kaden Peatfield. She is survived by her brother John M. McGuire (Diane) of Stony Creek, her nephews John F. McGuire (Jacquelyn) of Stony Creek, Bruce M. McGuire (Anne) of Darien and Christopher B. McGuire of Leete's Island, her sister-in-law Marie Dillon Epstein of New York City, her brother-in-law George F. Dillon of New Haven, her friend Kelly Kurman McGuire of Branford, and by Lois' many McGuire grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as two generations of former students whose many accomplishments were a constant source of pride in her later years.
Prior to teaching Lois served as Co-Chairman of the Community Nursery School, Co-Chairman of the Little Folks Fair, Board Member of the Calvin Leete School PTO and Co-Chairman of the Elisabeth C. Adams Middle School PTO. A summer resident of Leete's Island since 1946 and a year-round resident of Guilford since 1966, she was a member of the Leete's Island Community Association, The Guilford Foundation, the Guilford Keeping Society, the Hyland House Museum, the NEA and the GEA, serving many years as the GEA Teachers' Representative at the Adams School. She was repeatedly named to "Who's Who Among America's Teachers" and chosen to serve as faculty advisor for Guilford's 350th Anniversary Road Ramble Publication.
Her family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Charles Evans Glass, M.D., Smilow Hospital and Guilford VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice for the care and services provided for Lois. Memorial contributions may be made to Guilford VNA Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437, or to a charity of one's choice. A memorial service for Lois will be held at Leete's Island this Summer. The Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Lois Ann Dillon of Guilford and Leete's Island died April 27, 2020. She was the wife of Attorney John T. Dillon, the boy next door at Leete's Island, her childhood sweetheart and her husband for 56 years. She was born May 31, 1941, the daughter of former Democratic State Chairman and Third District Congressman John A. McGuire and Dorothy Martin McGuire of Wallingford. She graduated from Holy Trinity School, the Prospect Hill School (Hopkins) and Albertus Magnus College. She also received her Fifth Year Teaching Certificate from Albertus. She was a teacher in the Guilford school system for thirty-six years, including the last thirty-two teaching eighth grade English at the Elisabeth C. Adams Middle School. She was the mother of John T. Dillon, III (Miela Gruber) of Vernon, Mary Beth Peatfield (Bruce) of East Lyme, Bevin Dillon of New York City and Lauren Knight (Ryan) of Guilford. She was the grandmother of Raven Gruber, Lyra Gruber-Cooley, Liam Gruber-Cooley, Joseph Cooley, Cambryn Chiavaroli, Kristina Stearns (Dondrup), Jessica Stearns, Jacquelyn Stearns, Kyle Peatfield (Lindsey), Reilly Corsaut and Colton Knight and the great grandmother of Gabrielle Carrico, Sonam Wangmo, Riley Peatfield and Kaden Peatfield. She is survived by her brother John M. McGuire (Diane) of Stony Creek, her nephews John F. McGuire (Jacquelyn) of Stony Creek, Bruce M. McGuire (Anne) of Darien and Christopher B. McGuire of Leete's Island, her sister-in-law Marie Dillon Epstein of New York City, her brother-in-law George F. Dillon of New Haven, her friend Kelly Kurman McGuire of Branford, and by Lois' many McGuire grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as two generations of former students whose many accomplishments were a constant source of pride in her later years.
Prior to teaching Lois served as Co-Chairman of the Community Nursery School, Co-Chairman of the Little Folks Fair, Board Member of the Calvin Leete School PTO and Co-Chairman of the Elisabeth C. Adams Middle School PTO. A summer resident of Leete's Island since 1946 and a year-round resident of Guilford since 1966, she was a member of the Leete's Island Community Association, The Guilford Foundation, the Guilford Keeping Society, the Hyland House Museum, the NEA and the GEA, serving many years as the GEA Teachers' Representative at the Adams School. She was repeatedly named to "Who's Who Among America's Teachers" and chosen to serve as faculty advisor for Guilford's 350th Anniversary Road Ramble Publication.
Her family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Charles Evans Glass, M.D., Smilow Hospital and Guilford VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice for the care and services provided for Lois. Memorial contributions may be made to Guilford VNA Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437, or to a charity of one's choice. A memorial service for Lois will be held at Leete's Island this Summer. The Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.