Lois Buslovitz
Buslovitz, Lois
Lois Ann Buslovitz, 94, of Hamden, devoted wife to the late Theodore Buslovitz, died at Masonicare Health Center on Saturday, December 5, 2020 after contracting COVID. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Irma (Lellouche) Epstein. She is survived by her three daughters and their families, Susan and Charles Guthrie of Delray Beach, FL and their children Caroline Guthrie (James Greenwald) and Christopher (Jessica) Guthrie; Betsy and David Knorr of Round Lake, NY and their sons Jeffrey Knorr and Daniel Knorr; Cynthia Popoli (Allen Rosenfeld) of Hamden, CT and her children Rachael (Justin) Morley and their children Patrick, Ava, and Kaitlyn, and Jonathan (Michelle) Popoli and their daughter Emma. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph, Burton, David and Robert Epstein. The family would like to thank the caring, courageous staff at Masonicare in Wallingford for taking care of Lois these last two years.
A private graveside funeral service will be held at the Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery, Alling St., Hamden. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
www.wellerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
The Weller Funeral Home
424 Elm St.
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
