Casey, Lois
Lois M. Casey, 90, of Wallingford, passed April 25, 2020. She was born May 15, 1929 in New Haven, the first child of James A. Casey and Mary Krenn Casey. She lived in New Haven County all her life and attended Albertus Magnus College. She worked her entire professional career for the Southern New England Telephone Company. She loved to travel and did so extensively in the United States, Europe and Latin America. She also loved music and the theater. She was a Docent of the Hamden Historical Society, and volunteered at the Jonathan Dickerman House Museum and taught English as a Second Language. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Yalesville. She is survived by her brother Dr. Donald J. Casey (Dr. Adria Casey wife), her nephew the Hon. Cesar Noble (the Hon. Ingrid Moll, partner), her niece Adria McPherson (Charles III, husband), as well as grandnieces Dr. A. Casey McPherson-Levitus (Adam, husband), Lauren Noble, Jaqueline McPherson (fiancée Kim Bordon), Margaret Noble and Clotilde Noble. Others who cherish her memory are cousins and family in California, Florida and Massachusetts.
The family extends its gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Masonic Health Center who cared for Lois in her last year. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, no services are planned at this time but will take place at a later date, a notice of which will be provided in this paper. In honor of Lois, please consider a donation to the Jonathan Dickerman House Renovation Fund, c/o Hamden Historical Society, PO Box 185512, Hamden, CT 06518-5512.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 30, 2020