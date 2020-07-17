Casey, LoisLois M. Casey, 90, of Wallingford, CT, passed April 25, 2020. She was born May 15, 1929 in New Haven, CT, the first child of James A. Casey and Mary (Krenn) Casey.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 directly at Our lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Wallingford. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street, Ext. Wallingford.In honor of Lois, please consider a donation to the Jonathan Dickerman House Renovation Fund, c/o Hamden Historical Society, PO Box 185512, Hamden, CT 06518-5512.