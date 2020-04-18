|
|
Brett (Van Doren), Lois Elizabeth
Lois Elizabeth (Van Doren) Brett passed away April 11, 2020 in Hamden, Connecticut at the age of 91, after battling Parkinson's disease. She is survived by her second husband Robert Brett of Hamden; her son Earle Perrini, his wife Ann and her grandson Erik, all of Guilford Connecticut. She is predeceased by her son Richard; her brother Earle; and half-sister Jane Strange. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 5, 1928 to the late Lucius Earle and Wanda (Kawicky) Van Doren. Lois graduated from the University of Bridgeport and received her Masters from Columbia University. She began her career as a high school English teacher. She later became the owner of Van Doren Convalescent Home in Bridgeport, Connecticut, which she moved to Fairfield. She greatly expanded it over the years and renamed it to North Fairfield Geriatric Center. She advocated for better care of the elderly and innovated new ideas in nursing care. She was an avid reader and had a love of gardens. Later in life she developed a passion for antiques, especially Tibetan figurines and statues. Some of her notable qualities include her generosity to her family and to friends in need and her caring nature.
Due to the current national health crisis, the family will have a private graveside service at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020