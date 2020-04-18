New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Brett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Elizabeth (VanDoren) Brett


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Elizabeth (VanDoren) Brett Obituary
Brett (Van Doren), Lois Elizabeth
Lois Elizabeth (Van Doren) Brett passed away April 11, 2020 in Hamden, Connecticut at the age of 91, after battling Parkinson's disease. She is survived by her second husband Robert Brett of Hamden; her son Earle Perrini, his wife Ann and her grandson Erik, all of Guilford Connecticut. She is predeceased by her son Richard; her brother Earle; and half-sister Jane Strange. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 5, 1928 to the late Lucius Earle and Wanda (Kawicky) Van Doren. Lois graduated from the University of Bridgeport and received her Masters from Columbia University. She began her career as a high school English teacher. She later became the owner of Van Doren Convalescent Home in Bridgeport, Connecticut, which she moved to Fairfield. She greatly expanded it over the years and renamed it to North Fairfield Geriatric Center. She advocated for better care of the elderly and innovated new ideas in nursing care. She was an avid reader and had a love of gardens. Later in life she developed a passion for antiques, especially Tibetan figurines and statues. Some of her notable qualities include her generosity to her family and to friends in need and her caring nature.
Due to the current national health crisis, the family will have a private graveside service at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guilford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -