Woodward, Lois Jean
Lois Jean Stone Woodward, 75 of New Haven died peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Woodward, Sr. Lois was born in North Haven on July 19, 1944, a daughter of the late Jesse R. and Gladys V. Handy Stone and had resided in New Haven for the past thirty five years. Lois is survived by two daughters, Cynthia A. Woodward Henri of Vernon and Katrina (Bryan) Bennica of Northford, one son, Kenneth Joseph Woodward, Jr. of New Haven, one sister, Arlene Wrightington of Pennsylvania, six grandsons, Christopher (Alana) Woodward, Kenneth Woodward, III, Gerald (Bethany) Henri, Nicolas Henri, Bryan Bennica, Jr. and Brandon Bennica, three great-granddaughters, Riley, Samantha and Hailey Woodward, and her longtime companion Donald Candella of Killingworth. She was predeceased by eleven brothers and sisters. There will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service which will take place on Thursday, December 5th at 11:00 a.m. in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2019
