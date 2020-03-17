Home

Lois A. Jelasko of Milford, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. Born on August 12, 1933 in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Gordon Haggerty and May Barrow Haggerty. Lois leaves behind her children, Debra Brown, Lisa Daly and Elizabeth Mack and six grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons, Patrick Edward Mack and Karl Emil Mack. Services will be held at a later date. To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2020
