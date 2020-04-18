New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Lois M. Giamattei


1956 - 2020
Lois M. Giamattei Obituary
Giamattei, Lois M.
Lois M. Giamattei (Copeland), 62, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of James M. Copeland. Lois was born in New Haven on May 11, 1956 and was the daughter of the late Austin and Phyllis Russo Giamattei. She had worked for the former Marvin Brothers Express, as an office manager for J.T. Furrey Construction of Hamden, and later at Tech One Auto Center of North Haven. Lois loved to travel. Sister of Madeline Leining (John). Also survived by many cousins and friends. Predeceased by a nephew Michael Sorcinelli; her godmother Anna Arnoutis; and many aunts.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
