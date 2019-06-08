Henry, Lois M.

Lois Marie (Chinn) Henry, of Trumbull, Connecticut went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 7, 2019 after a prolonged illness. For 58 years, she was the beloved wife of Clarence Louis Henry of Trumbull, she is also survived by her daughter, LuAnn Mack and her husband Roger of West Haven, her grandchildren Rachel, Sarah, Rebecca and Nathanael Mack, her brother Clarence Chinn and sisters Carol Kerkman, Annetta Radunz, Alberta Hempel, and Glenda Lemey. Lois was born May 4, 1935 in Harvard, Illinois. She was a graduate of Harvard High School where she played French horn in the marching band. She moved to Des Plaines, Illinois for employment, where she met her husband, Lou. She and Lou went on to live in Ames, Iowa, where she worked as a secretary for Iowa State University and then later moved to Worthington, Ohio where she was employed as a secretary for Worthington Christian Schools. She was a resident of Dayville, Connecticut for nearly thirty years and was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of Coventry in Coventry, Connecticut. She most recently resided at Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull. She lived and died in the glorious hope of Ephesians 2:8-9, "For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast."

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 13, at the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown at 10am. A Memorial Service will be held on SATURDAY, June 15 at 11am at Westminster Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 565 Shepard Ave., Hamden, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donations to Deacon's Fund, Presbyterian Church of Coventry, 55 Trowbridge Road, Coventry, Connecticut 06238. For online condolences, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 12, 2019