Madsen, Lois
Lois Madsen, age 91, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond Madsen, Sr. (WSFD). Born on June 24, 1929, in New Haven, a daughter to the late Christopher & Augusta Muenzner Bruch. Lois is survived by her children, Karen (Pat) Giovine, Susan Madsen, Laurie (Dave) Rettig, Raymond (Cindy) Madsen, Jr., Ruth (Paul) Clini, and Linda (Doug) Ross, 15 beloved grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Lois was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Bruch, Evelyn Norman, Jack Bruch & Shirley Tickell.
Visitation will take place on THURSDAY morning from 9 to 11 at the West Haven Funeral Home. All other services are private. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing when visiting the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital
. To leave a message for Lois' family, please visit our website,www.westhavenfuneral.com
