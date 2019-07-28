|
Pietralczyk, Lois Mae
SEYMOUR, CT: Lois Mae Pietralczyk age 90 of Seymour entered into peaceful rest on July 27, 2019 at the Abbott Terrace Health Center, Waterbury; she was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late Theodore Paul Pietralczyk. Lois was born May 22, 1929 in Derby, daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Doda) Torwich. Lois was an avid Bingo player, and enjoyed watching baseball especially her NY Mets. She will be fondly remembered as the sweetest person who made friends wherever she went. Lois is survived by her daughters, Wendy Queen of Wolcott and Donna Lesniak of Meriden; her granddaughters, Melissa DePasqua and Kelcie Queen, and several nieces and nephews. Her siblings Walter, John, and Nicholas Torwich, and Clementine Karlak, Lillian Nixon, Mary Dziadic and Josephine Smith all predeceased her. Calling Hours are Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. A Funeral Service in celebration of Lois' life will also be on Tuesday at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in ST. Augustine Cemetery. Memorial Gifts may be sent to the , 200 Executive Blvd. S., Southington, CT 06489. For directions and to share a memory, go to www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 29, 2019