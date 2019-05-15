Hammond, Lois Margarite

Lois Margarite Hammond, age 92, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Monday, April 22, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in New Britain, CT to Algot and Mary Nelson and had three sisters.

After graduation from Milford High School, Lois received a nursing degree from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing in Bridgeport, CT. She went on to serve as a nurse in the U.S. Navy where she met her husband of 62 years, Robert Hammond.

In the late 1950's Lois and Robert retired from the Navy and moved to Puerto Rico where they ran the family business, Puerto Rico Automatics, and raised two daughters. They returned to Connecticut in 1982 and lived in Woodbridge, CT for over 30 years.

Lois had a kind, giving spirit and will be remembered as a wonderful cook and baker, talented crafter, animal lover, avid reader, and devoted wife and mother.

Lois was predeceased by her parents, daughter Barbara, and sisters Betty Chernock and Barbara Pantages. She is survived by her husband, Robert and her daughter, Tracy Hammond of New Haven, CT. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Ryan, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be interred at King's Highway Cemetery in Milford, CT. No funeral services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Osteoporosis Foundation at www.nof.org/donate. The family of Lois Hammond wishes to thank Connecticut Hospice, Vitas Hospice and Seacrest Retirement Center for their compassionate care. Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019