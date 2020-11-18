SMITH, LOIS R.
Lois R. Smith, 86, of Lawrenceville, GA, beloved wife of 63 years to Henry A. Smith, entered eternal rest on November 8th, 2020. Lois was born in Milford, CT on May 25,1934 to Mildred Almquist and Thomas G. Riso, SR. She was a graduate of Milford High School (1952) and Vermont College (1956). In addition to her loving husband, Henry, Lois is survived by her daughter Susan Smith, of Milford, CT; son James Smith (Polly) of Suwanee, GA; brothers Thomas Riso (Diane) of Milford, CT; Bruce Riso (Barbara) Cape Coral, FL; and seven grandchildren, Alyssa Goldwitz of Milford, CT; Andrew Goldwitz of New York, NY; Aubree Goldwitz of San Clemente, CA; Rachel, Courtney, Daniel and Emily Smith of Suwanee, GA. Lois was preceded in death by her sister, Eunice Riso of Visalia,CA. Lois enjoyed her volunteer work and was very active in her hometown community of Milford. She served in leadership roles with many organizations in Milford including serving as Co-President of the Milford Hospitality Auxiliary, President of the Milford Garden Club, Corporator of The Milford Bank, Board member of the Milford Literacy Center, the American Red Cross and the Connecticut Audubon Society.Lois loved gardening, reading group, bird watching, travelling and her rock garden. She was a devoted member of the First United Church of Christ Congregation and was a pillar of the Milford Community. Lois will be remembered by family and friends for her dedication, beautiful smile, and caring nature. A very special thank you to Shimica Carter, who loyally and compassionately cared for Lois for years. The Smith family would also like to thank the caregivers from Live Oak and Kindred Hospice.
Family and friends may call from 10a.m. to Noon on Monday, November 29, 2020 at Gregory F Doyle Funeral Home in Devon, CT. A private burial will take place immediately following at Saint Mary's Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Lois's name to The Connecticut Audubon Society for the Coastal Center at Milford Point (ctaudubon.org
) or to the First United Church of Christ for the White Gift Ministry, (firstchurchofmilford.org
).