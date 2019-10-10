Home

Lois Susan Sachs


1938 - 2019
Lois Susan Sachs Obituary
Sachs, Lois Susan
Lois Sachs, 80, of North Haven and Jupiter, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home with her devoted husband and children by her side. Lois was born in Springfield, MA in 1938 to Rose Aaron and Robert Sims. She graduated from Classical High School in 1956, graduated from UCONN College of Pharmacy in 1960 and eventually received her PharmD from UCONN. She was the wife of Dr. Arthur Sachs whom she married in 1960. She worked for Forest Grove Pharmacy and Whalley Pharmacy until her retirement in 1994. She leaves behind her brother Larry Sims and wife Ricki. She was the loving mother of David Sachs and wife Allison and Rachel Gavin and husband Peter. She will be missed by her five grandchildren: Charles and Alexandra Sachs, William, Sarah and Claire Gavin. She was known for her small acts of kindness and her ability to interject humor into difficult situations. She touched so many people and will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Services will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019
