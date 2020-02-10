|
|
Watt, Lois
Lois Esma Moran Watt died peacefully in her sleep at The Hearth in Branford, CT on February 4. She was born on May 15, 1924 to the late Herbert and Edna Moran. Lois was predeceased by her husband Samuel Ernest Watt, her stepmother Kathryn Churchill Moran, her brothers, Amos (Avis) Churchill and Byron (Edith) Churchill, sister Marie (Gerald) Brown and sister-in-law Esther Moran. Lois is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Ronald Baldwin, her brother Lloyd Moran, grandchildren Amy (John) Burnham, Alison (Jerod) Dinkin, and Nicholas Baldwin, great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Elizabeth Baldwin, Abigail and Jack Burnham, Julia and Claire Dinkin, and several loving nieces and nephews. Lois was born and raised in Aroostook County, Maine where she graduated from Presque Isle High School. For most of her adult life she worked in various capacities as a switchboard operator for the telephone company in her younger years, and for Central Maine Power Company in her later working years. Lois was always a caring person who wanted to help in any way she could. Her family was a very important part of her life. She was the one who kept in touch with her siblings and their families and shared events with all. In their retirement years Lois and husband Sam loved to travel, especially by train, for vacations and to visit grandchildren. Even after Sam's death, Lois was always ready to join her daughter or one of her siblings on an excursion. The family would like to thank the staff at The Keepsake Unit of The Hearth at Gardenside in Branford, Connecticut and the staff at the VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice in Guilford for the support and care they gave to Lois and her family as she has progressed through the difficulties of an Alzheimer's patient.
On February 15 at 11 a.m. there will be a celebration of her life at Trinity Church in Branford. In the spring she will be inurned at the Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 1109 Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020