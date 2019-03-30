Salowitz, Lola

Lola (Ossip) Salowitz, age 94, died on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester. Her husband, Morris Salowitz, died in 2017. She leaves a son, Neil Salowitz and his wife, Debra, of West Des Moines, Iowa and a daughter, Hanna, wife of Peter Schwartz of Worcester; four grandchildren, Shoshana, wife of Paul Thompson, Rachel, wife of Brian Vaughan, Noah Salowitz and his wife Chaya and Coby Salowitz; and three great-grandchildren, Rufus, Rosalyn and Lilah Bracha. She was pre-deceased by her brother, William Ossip. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, and was a daughter of Nathan and Betty (Greenberg) Ossip, and was raised in Queens. She lived in New Haven from 1950-2004, moving to Delray Beach, FL and in 2009, moved to Worcester.

She received a Master's degree in Urban Planning from New York University and a Master's degree in Education and Teachers Certification from Southern Connecticut State College. She was an elementary school teacher in Hamden, CT and was later the head of the math department at the Foote School in New Haven.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, at Mishkan Israel Cemetery on Blake Street in New Haven under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden, MA.

Shiva will be observed until noon on Friday, April 5, at the residence of Hanna and Peter Schwartz, 53 Howland Terrace, Worcester, MA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06517, the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609, or to the Foote School, 50 Loomis Place, New Haven, CT 06511.

www.milesfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019