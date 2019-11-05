|
|
Carberry, Lora Ann
Lora Ann Carberry, 71, of Hamden, passed away suddenly on Oct. 31, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was born Nov. 4, 1947 in New Haven a daughter of the late Harold F. and Esther F. McKee Carberry, was a graduate of St. Rita Parochial School, Hamden, St. Mary's High School, New Haven, class of 1965, Salve Regina College from where she earned her B.A in Education and then S.C.S.U earning a Masters Degree in Library Science. She had been employed for a time in the New Haven School system and at several local libraries. Lora is survived by a brother David Carberry and his wife Diane Galligan Carberry, of Gales Ferry, CT, nieces Cheryl Carberry, Debra Carberry and Karen Sajkowicz, and grandnieces and nephews, Jackson Carberry and Gracie, Lucy and Tyler Sajkowicz. She also loved her cats. Graveside service will be held Saturday morning at 11:00 in All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Federation of the Blind, 580 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2019