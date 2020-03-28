|
|
Piroli, Lorenzo G.
Lorenzo G. Piroli, 37, of Northford, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in New Haven on August 5, 1982 and was the beloved son of Luigi and Rina Geloso Piroli. Lorenzo was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, West Haven in 2000 and later graduated from Quinnipiac University where he earned both a bachelors and master's degree. He had worked as an accountant for Yale University and later for Sikorsky Aircraft for many years. Lorenzo was an avid soccer player and volunteered his time with the West Haven "Christmas Crew" dressing up as an elf and distributing toys to the needy during the Christmas season. Beloved brother of Mauro Piroli and Roberto (Federica) Piroli. Beloved grandson of Teresa Geloso and the late Emilio Geloso, Lorenzo and Anna Piroli. Loving nephew of Giuseppe and Rosa Geloso, Ernesto and Marisa Geloso, Luigina and Franco Mallone, Silvia and Giovanni D'Angelo. Devoted uncle to Elianna, Luciano and Lorenzo Piroli. Loving partner to his longtime girlfriend Victoria Kuhn. Survived by many loving cousins, extended nieces, nephews and friends.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. for a committal service in the All Saints Mausoleum.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020