Covington, Loretta M.
Loretta Covington, 80, of New Haven, passed away, Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born in New Haven to the late Oscar and Grace Jaynes on October 15, 1938. She retired as a Medical Technician with Ear, Nose & Throat at Yale New Haven Hospital. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving Daughter, Darlene L. Covington-Stone; Daughter-In-law, Valerie Stone; Brother, Thomas J. (Dorothy) Jaynes; Sister, Virginia Britt; Grandchildren, Julius L. Stone, Jr. and Christopher A. Stone; Nephew, Ronald LaFrazier, Jr.; Niece, Taralynn Jaynes; and a host of beloved relatives and friends.
A Celebration of her life will take place Thursday, April 11, at 10:00 AM at St. Martin DePorres Church, 136 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Thursday at the church from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Covington-Stone family, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019