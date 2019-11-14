|
|
Merlino, Loretta
Loretta J. Lampo Merlino, 88 of Hamden passed away at her home on November 13, 2019. She is survived by her son Ernest (Linda) Merlino of East Hampton, one sister, Dolores Donle of Northford, cousins Gloria and Nicholas Bua of Hamden, and two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Lampo. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Everyone is invited to join Loretta's family on Monday, November 18th at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hosp., 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 16, 2019