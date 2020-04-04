|
D'Aniello, Loretta P.
Loretta P. Siclari D'Aniello, 95, a lifelong West Haven resident entered into rest on April 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late George D'Aniello. Loretta leaves her son Louis (Jeanine) D'Aniello, daughter Valerie (Paul) Jacquelin, granddaughter Melissa D'Aniello and her fur babies Luna and Timber. She is the last of 13 children and was predeceased by her sisters Mary Pellagrino, Josephine Carrano, Antoinette Prete, Anna Manifredi, Angelina Boragina, Philomena Ruggerio, Dorothy Chudoba; brothers Pasquale, Albert, Louis, James and John Siclari, her parents Domenico and Catarena Gizzi Siclari and her fur baby Soccer.
Loretta retired from Bayer in 1990 after 22 years as a machine operator. She was an avid bingo player and loved dogs, having adopted rescue pups over the years. She enjoyed a good cup of coffee too!
Due to the current pandemic and in consideration of the wellbeing of family and friends, a memorial mass will take place in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Where the Love Is, PO Box 185093, Hamden, CT. To leave an online message for the family, please visit our website:
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2020