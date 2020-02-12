|
|
Purcell, Lori E.
Lori Eileen Ostman Purcell, 47, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Kevin Purcell. Lori was born in Newark, N.J. on April 24, 1972 and was the daughter of Robert and Johann Wisniewski Ostman of Verona, N.J. She was a 1990 graduate of Verona High School and a 1994 graduate of St. Michael's College in Vermont where she earned a bachelor's degree. Lori especially enjoyed the beach, she loved all animals, visiting local vineyards, and spending time with family and friends. Lori was the beloved mother of Rachel and Nathan Purcell, and sister of Karen (Jamie) Luzzi of North Carolina. She is also survived by her five nieces and one nephew, as well as her loving friends. The visiting hours will be on Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lung Cancer Research, 155 E55th Street, Ste 6H, New York, N.Y. 10022 or Fix & Feed, PO Box 253, North Haven, CT 06473 www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020