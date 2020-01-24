|
Lorraine Ann Skelding, 89, of Oak Park, IL, formerly of East Haven, CT and North Miami Beach, FL, suddenly on January 21, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL. She was the beloved wife of Laurence Skelding. They married on October 8, 1955 at St. Vincent De Paul Church, East Haven; he preceded her in death in 2006. Born in East Haven on October 6, 1930, the daughter of the late Felice and Raffaela Zambrano Luongo, Lorraine was a graduate of St. Mary's High School Class of 1948, and the Hospital of St. Raphael School of Nursing, Class of 1951. She is survived by her son, David L. Skelding, and his wife, Dr. Karen J. Deighan, of River Forest, IL. and grandsons, Conor Deighan Skelding, Cameron Deighan Skelding (Joanna Keen), Owen Deighan Skelding, and Aidan Thomas Skelding. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Luongo, Mary (Luongo) Singh, Bernard Luongo and Helen (Luongo) Rascati. She was a loving, strong, smart, tough and independent woman who died grateful for the many good gifts she received, among them seeing her grandsons, whom she loved dearly, grow to manhood. She was a unique source of family unity for two generations of the Luongo family, in particular her nephews, nieces and their children; it was a role she cherished. She would cite her greatest accomplishments as raising a fine son and her many years of work in the nursing profession. She enjoyed reading, walking, dinners with family and an occasional properly made Negroni.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, January 28 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish/St. Vincent De Paul Church, 80 Taylor Avenue, East Haven, CT. on Wednesday, January 29 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow immediately at East Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lorraine may be made to the Hospital of Saint Raphael Nursing Alumnae Association, Letty Corrado, 30 Wayne Road, Milford, CT., or the Dominican Friars Province of Saint Joseph, http://dominicanfriars.org/donate/, 141 E. 65th St., New York, NY 10065. Share a memory and sign Lorraine's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020