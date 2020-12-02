1/1
Lorraine (Tramontano) Appi
1945 - 2020
Lorraine (Tramontano) Appi, 75 of East Haven passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2020. She was born April 1, 1945 in New Haven to Arthur and Marie (O'Connell) Tramontano. Lorraine is survived by her two loving children, Joseph Appi Jr. (Maureen) of SC and Michael Appi (fiancé, Rachel Marchione) of East Haven along with five grandchildren, Amanda Appi, Brendan Appi, Nathaniel Appi, Jaycee Appi and Gino Appi. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Cassandra and William. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joseph Appi (1996) and four brothers, Arthur, Salvatore, Richard and Raymond Tramontano.
Lorraine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was an avid baker and loved making Christmas cookies for all.
Family will receive mask wearing friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Her funeral procession will leave the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5 at 9:40 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at East Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 2, 2020.
