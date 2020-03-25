|
Standish, Lorraine C.
Lorraine C. Standish, 94, wife of the late Donald F. Standish passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Wollaston, MA January 18, 1926, a daughter of the late Edward O. and Edith Johnson Carlson, and was a lifelong resident of West Haven. Lorraine was a member of the First Congregational Church of West Haven for over 80 years. She founded the West Haven Green Nursery School 52 years ago and served as its director for 25 years.
Loving mother of Paul B. (Debora) Standish of North Branford, Mark E. Standish of Clinton, Richard D. (Karen) Standish of West Haven, and David R. (Carla) Standish of Guilford, and sister-in-law of Joanne Carlson of West Haven. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Lorraine was predeceased by a sister, Merrilyn Dahlgard and a brother, E. Robert Carlson. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the wonderful and caring professionals at Yale-New Haven Hospital and to the care professionals of the Guilford House nursing home who helped to make her final years so happy.
A brief graveside ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 28th at 10 a.m. in the Masonic section of Beaverdale Memorial Park Cemetery. All are welcome. Donations can be made to the book of remembrance in her name at the First Congregational Church of West Haven, 1 Church Street, West Haven, CT 06516. We hope to have a memorial service in the future when the health crisis is over. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Please send condolences to Lorraine's family by visiting www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020