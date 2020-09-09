Cirillo, LorraineLorraine Cirillo, previously from Quail Run Village in North Haven, CT passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 7, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center where she lived for the past 5 years. She was born July 25, 1942, in New Haven, CT, the daughter of Paul Eaccarino and Mary Ferraro Eaccarino. Wife of the late Edward "Super" Cirillo. Loving mother of Lisa Rebeschi and her husband Joseph of Northford and Edward Cirillo of North Haven. Lorraine is also survived by her cherished grandson Joey. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Eaccarino Jr. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews. An early entrepreneur, Lorraine was the proud owner of Selectype providing professional graphic services within the local university and arts communities. For many years, she worked as a purchasing agent at Image Processing in Branford, CT. Later in her career, she and her husband became the co-owners of The Photo Niche in North Branford, CT. Lorraine was a devoted member of Saint Frances Cabrini Church in North Haven, CT. She was an avid sports enthusiast and particularly loved the New York Yankees, Miami Dolphins, and UCONN basketball.Visiting hours will be held Saturday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael's Church at 10:00. Entombment will immediately follow in All Saints Mausoleum. Masks and social distancing are required Lorraine's family is eternally grateful to all of staff on Ramage 4 at Masonicare Health Center for their attention to the increasing care needs that Lorraine required over the past few years. The family is particularly thankful to Amanda Rodriguez, RT who vigilantly connected Lorraine and her family via regular video and outdoor visits during the visiting restrictions put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masonicare Charity Foundation, 22 Masonic Avenue, Wallingford, CT. Share a memory and sign Lorraine's guest book online at